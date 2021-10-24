Added a hidden name to the tavern for a new Platinum Supporter Patreon
Redesigned the quests UI for a more polished look with VR mechanics
Redesigned the repeat quests to be more beginner friendly, with a total of 43 quests
Quests are now given based on available cards, so you should receive fewer quests that you are not able to complete
Quest reroll time was reduced from 30 minutes to 10 minutes
Added the code of conduct agreement to the tavern
Fixed hands and decks occasionally being in an incorrect rotation for other players
Cards & Tankards update for 24 October 2021
Version 0.13.2 release notes
