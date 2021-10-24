 Skip to content

Cards & Tankards update for 24 October 2021

Version 0.13.2 release notes

24 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a hidden name to the tavern for a new Platinum Supporter Patreon

Redesigned the quests UI for a more polished look with VR mechanics

Redesigned the repeat quests to be more beginner friendly, with a total of 43 quests

Quests are now given based on available cards, so you should receive fewer quests that you are not able to complete

Quest reroll time was reduced from 30 minutes to 10 minutes

Added the code of conduct agreement to the tavern

Fixed hands and decks occasionally being in an incorrect rotation for other players

