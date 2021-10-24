Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.9

Changelog 1.0.9
ADDED: Shortcut to save the game (O on keyboard)
ADDED: Cheat code for removing hanging pipes
CHANGED: Added prompt during fishing mini game: if player doesn’t press a key for 20 seconds, tell them how to exit fishing game
CHANGED: How the camera responds to bun position (before this update, it didn’t worry about bun’s z position, but now it calculates height in addition to their position on the xy plane). This is helpful when a bun climbs ladders or manages to exploit one of the game’s bugs to get on the roof.... (yeah, it’s possible)
FIXED BUG: Can use emote menu while fishing (unintended)
FIXED BUG: Player can no longer be caught in the middle of large pots when opening crates (99% of the time, it works every time)
FIXED BUG: Crazy physics when equipping lop ears with the crown hat
FIXED BUG: Going to the main menu while another player has a mini menu (emote menu, pocket plantipedia, or appearance menu ) open, causes the mini menu to stay on the screen
FIXED BUG: After upgrading the greenhouse and loading into your saved game, pots in the new upgraded part of the greenhouse are still classified as having three suns
Changed files in this update