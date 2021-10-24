 Skip to content

Bunhouse update for 24 October 2021

Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.9

Last edited by Wendy

Changelog 1.0.9

ADDED: Shortcut to save the game (O on keyboard)

ADDED: Cheat code for removing hanging pipes

CHANGED: Added prompt during fishing mini game: if player doesn’t press a key for 20 seconds, tell them how to exit fishing game

CHANGED: How the camera responds to bun position (before this update, it didn’t worry about bun’s z position, but now it calculates height in addition to their position on the xy plane). This is helpful when a bun climbs ladders or manages to exploit one of the game’s bugs to get on the roof.... (yeah, it’s possible)

FIXED BUG: Can use emote menu while fishing (unintended)

FIXED BUG: Player can no longer be caught in the middle of large pots when opening crates (99% of the time, it works every time)

FIXED BUG: Crazy physics when equipping lop ears with the crown hat

FIXED BUG: Going to the main menu while another player has a mini menu (emote menu, pocket plantipedia, or appearance menu ) open, causes the mini menu to stay on the screen

FIXED BUG: After upgrading the greenhouse and loading into your saved game, pots in the new upgraded part of the greenhouse are still classified as having three suns

