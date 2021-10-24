early access 1.2.2

Some more bug fixes!
- BUG FIX: Blurry text when zooming cards.
- BUG FIX: Cards on top of each other when having too many in hand.
- BUG FIX: Not being able to select some resolutions that should be valid in windowed mode.
- BUG FIX: When in fullscreen mode, the resolution text doesn't display the correct resolution. (Although the game is displayed in the correct resolution, it's a visual bug)
- BUG FIX: The window wasn't being centered in the screen when booting up the game in some situations.
And some fixes in the polish translation thanks to Bron99!
Changed files in this update