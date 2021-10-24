 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 24 October 2021

early access 1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7590436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some more bug fixes!

  • BUG FIX: Blurry text when zooming cards.
  • BUG FIX: Cards on top of each other when having too many in hand.
  • BUG FIX: Not being able to select some resolutions that should be valid in windowed mode.
  • BUG FIX: When in fullscreen mode, the resolution text doesn't display the correct resolution. (Although the game is displayed in the correct resolution, it's a visual bug)
  • BUG FIX: The window wasn't being centered in the screen when booting up the game in some situations.

And some fixes in the polish translation thanks to Bron99!

Changed files in this update

Tower Tactics: Liberation Content Depot 1709901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.