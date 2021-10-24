0.7 EA-Halloween Update

Well hello there, fellow Zed Hunters! Halloween is just around the corner, and that means a Halloween update for Zedfest! Fixes, changes and added stuff for 0.7.
Fixes:
- Fixed a small issue where the Hacking console would continue to be hacked if you died during that stage("The slomo friend, objective).
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't damage The Boss Glitchface's Health Destroyer Beacon or the Shield Blocks by using melee-weapons.
- Fixed an issue where the Traps n' goodies could be spawned above a Zed or player.
- Fixed a weird issue where Zeds would spawn during Intermission. Not really a bug, I had accidentally left a keybinding which spawned 25 Zeds randomly around the map hehe. This is now fixed.
Changes:
- Lowered the amount of Zed-kills needed to be able to upgrade and prestige a weapon by a large chunk.
- Several User-Interface changes have been made.
- Grenades thrown by Zeds/Bosses now deal 15% more damage per difficulty increase, instead of doing the same damage across all difficulties.
- Refined the Blood squirts a little bit. Fixed the occasional blood squirt-flickering, and more and better blood squirts from Zeds when their limbs get detached from their body.
Added:
- A new difficulty "Impossible" is added. For the truly death seeking Zed Hunters!
- A new Boss is added! His name is Rivan Dragoknight and he's a MF super professional Robot Boxer made by some guys from the old Sovjet Union! Hmm his name kinda reminds me of something, can't seem to put my finger on it.
- A new playable Map, Zed Island! A large open environment set on a freshly found Island somewhere. Just the perfect place to host Zedfest at!
Tip of the day: Prestige:ing a class has several benefits, like Bonus XP and Level bonus stats for example.
Changed files in this update