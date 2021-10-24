 Skip to content

Zedfest update for 24 October 2021

0.7 EA-Halloween Update

Well hello there, fellow Zed Hunters! Halloween is just around the corner, and that means a Halloween update for Zedfest! Fixes, changes and added stuff for 0.7.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a small issue where the Hacking console would continue to be hacked if you died during that stage("The slomo friend, objective).
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't damage The Boss Glitchface's Health Destroyer Beacon or the Shield Blocks by using melee-weapons.
  • Fixed an issue where the Traps n' goodies could be spawned above a Zed or player.
  • Fixed a weird issue where Zeds would spawn during Intermission. Not really a bug, I had accidentally left a keybinding which spawned 25 Zeds randomly around the map hehe. This is now fixed.

Changes:

  • Lowered the amount of Zed-kills needed to be able to upgrade and prestige a weapon by a large chunk.
  • Several User-Interface changes have been made.
  • Grenades thrown by Zeds/Bosses now deal 15% more damage per difficulty increase, instead of doing the same damage across all difficulties.
  • Refined the Blood squirts a little bit. Fixed the occasional blood squirt-flickering, and more and better blood squirts from Zeds when their limbs get detached from their body.

Added:

  • A new difficulty "Impossible" is added. For the truly death seeking Zed Hunters!
  • A new Boss is added! His name is Rivan Dragoknight and he's a MF super professional Robot Boxer made by some guys from the old Sovjet Union! Hmm his name kinda reminds me of something, can't seem to put my finger on it.
  • A new playable Map, Zed Island! A large open environment set on a freshly found Island somewhere. Just the perfect place to host Zedfest at!

Tip of the day: Prestige:ing a class has several benefits, like Bonus XP and Level bonus stats for example.

