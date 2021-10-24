Added: Dungeon 3, the last fuel container can be found inside.
Added: New models for dropped items.
Added: Tap can be placed on small water bucket, and connected with the pump.
Added: Small help texts next to the hotbar, this can be turned off in the options.
Changed fence and gate placing.
Fixed: Some help texts are restarted every time on a new game (maybe 1 more time will be restarted after the update).
Other changes.
Trials of Wilderness update for 24 October 2021
Patch 4.4
