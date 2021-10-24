 Skip to content

Trials of Wilderness update for 24 October 2021

Patch 4.4

Patch 4.4

Added: Dungeon 3, the last fuel container can be found inside.

Added: New models for dropped items.

Added: Tap can be placed on small water bucket, and connected with the pump.

Added: Small help texts next to the hotbar, this can be turned off in the options.

Changed fence and gate placing.

Fixed: Some help texts are restarted every time on a new game (maybe 1 more time will be restarted after the update).

Other changes.

