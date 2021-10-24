 Skip to content

Sailwind update for 24 October 2021

Update 0.8 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7590391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added dynamic hints to help with getting the boat moving which will show up when starting a new game, or whenever you press F1
  • boats should now be more stable and much less likely to capsize
  • food prices have been reduced
  • food crates now contain less items per crate and are cheaper
  • the hunger bar now depletes slower
  • cargo delivery time limits now depend on the value of the cargo; missions for common cargo should now give you more time
  • a map of the local region is now included as one of your starting items
  • added a list of keyboard controls to the settings menu
  • improved boat physics when moored (less chance of random violent collisions with docks)
  • you can no longer buy empty bottles for 0 gold
  • the anchor should now work properly on the big ship in Aestrin
  • items should randomly fall through the world less often now
  • the purchasable world map no longer glows in the dark
  • fixed a bug preventing the player from entering the port building in Oasis

