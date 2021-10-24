- added dynamic hints to help with getting the boat moving which will show up when starting a new game, or whenever you press F1
- boats should now be more stable and much less likely to capsize
- food prices have been reduced
- food crates now contain less items per crate and are cheaper
- the hunger bar now depletes slower
- cargo delivery time limits now depend on the value of the cargo; missions for common cargo should now give you more time
- a map of the local region is now included as one of your starting items
- added a list of keyboard controls to the settings menu
- improved boat physics when moored (less chance of random violent collisions with docks)
- you can no longer buy empty bottles for 0 gold
- the anchor should now work properly on the big ship in Aestrin
- items should randomly fall through the world less often now
- the purchasable world map no longer glows in the dark
- fixed a bug preventing the player from entering the port building in Oasis
Sailwind update for 24 October 2021
Update 0.8 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
