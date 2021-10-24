 Skip to content

Hacker Simulator update for 24 October 2021

Update _ Improved Tutorial, New Intro mission, Fixes and Balancing

Build 7590268

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed wifi detection that was reset to 0 when loading a save.
  • Fixed the send button that was not showing up on the mail box interface.
  • Fixed the package that was disappearing after being arrested by the police.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could install a skimmer without having one.
Balancing
  • Increased credit cards DUMPs spawn-rate from the Skimmer.
  • Increased credit cards spawn-rate from Keyloggers.
  • Reduced the decryption mission objective to 30 instead of 50.
  • Reduced the delay of NPC answers and netcat shell spawning to 15 seconds instead of 30~60.
Changes
  • Changed the first mission that was asking to reach the reputation level 3 by a new one that ask to complete only 2 contracts, so it feels less grindy for new players.
  • Improved the objective overlay during the tutorial so more informations are displayed.

