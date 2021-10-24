 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Drop In - VR F2P update for 24 October 2021

Happy Halloween! Lobby Theme Updated!

Share · View all patches · Build 7590245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!

~WildOx Studios~

Changed files in this update

Drop In - VR Battle Royale Content Depot 1144801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.