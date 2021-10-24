 Skip to content

The Plague: Kingdom Wars update for 24 October 2021

Update # 1

Update # 1

-Various stability improvements

-Improvement to fighting battles in large towns

-Worked on fixing last of the issues effecting multiplayer games

-For building banner/button layering in PvP multiplayer games

-Fixed minor issues interacting with building and building plots in multiplayer games

-Fixed Spanish version of the tutorial having text problems

-Fixed German version of the tutorial having text problems

-Fixed Italian version of the tutorial having text problems

-Fixed Chinese version of the tutorial having text problems

-Fixed Russian version of the tutorial having text problems

The Plague: Kingdom Wars Content Depot 1300701
