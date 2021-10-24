-Various stability improvements
-Improvement to fighting battles in large towns
-Worked on fixing last of the issues effecting multiplayer games
-For building banner/button layering in PvP multiplayer games
-Fixed minor issues interacting with building and building plots in multiplayer games
-Fixed Spanish version of the tutorial having text problems
-Fixed German version of the tutorial having text problems
-Fixed Italian version of the tutorial having text problems
-Fixed Chinese version of the tutorial having text problems
-Fixed Russian version of the tutorial having text problems
The Plague: Kingdom Wars update for 24 October 2021
Update # 1
-Various stability improvements
Changed files in this update