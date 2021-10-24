 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 24 October 2021

Content Patch #12 -- Hotfix #7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Keys and Magic Keys would animate multiple times when destroying adjacent symbols
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash if it tried to play a sound effect that didn't exist
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash if a Egg would try to transform into a Chick after being destroyed by Frying Pan (yikes, that got dark)
  • Fixed a bug where symbols that destroy other symbols would sometimes not apply their effects properly

