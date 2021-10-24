Content Patch #12 -- Hotfix #7

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Keys and Magic Keys would animate multiple times when destroying adjacent symbols
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash if it tried to play a sound effect that didn't exist
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash if a Egg would try to transform into a Chick after being destroyed by Frying Pan (yikes, that got dark)
- Fixed a bug where symbols that destroy other symbols would sometimes not apply their effects properly
Changed files in this update