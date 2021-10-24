 Skip to content

Beyond The Gates update for 24 October 2021

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7590170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes;

-added a few more sound effects

-fixed 4th player in multiplayer not able to move

-added a cross animation

-added a possibility to move once you are downed

Yours truly,

Chonky Games

Changed files in this update

Beyond The Gates Base Game Depot 1643192
  • Loading history…
