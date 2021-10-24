Changelog v1.6.2 - Smooth camera option and bug fixes

Changes and Additions:
- Added smooth camera movement options. There are 8 different setting that determine how fast the camera catches up to the player each frame: 100%, 40%, 32%, 25%, 19%, 15%, 12%, 10%. Before, this was effectively set to 100% (and could not be changed), as the camera would always be perfectly caught up to the player. Now, the default is 32%, but this can be changed in the options. Smoother camera movement helps create immersion when exploring. Less smooth camera movement helps the game feel more responsive (but doesn't actually affect responsiveness at all).
- Quick play filter and page options now only display after the user has logged in to the level exchange.
- Added button sounds to all Quick Play buttons.
- Moved level exchange dropdown menu to the right to not obscure the back button when the controller is plugged in.
- Changed default sound volume from 0.6 to 0.85.
- Changed default music volume from 0.6 to 0.3.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue with Acetal boss fight. The first leg that would come down had incorrect positioning for the spiky part of the leg.
- Fixed issue with the achievement for getting all amulets trying to unlock every time a profile was open.
- Fixed issue with game timer not running/displaying in the home level.
- Removed the timer and "new record" displays from lvl_winter_2 (to match the rest of the seasonal levels).
- Fixed issue where the lucky amulets would cause extra bonus goo displays to show underneath the bonus level doors. The bonus goo amulets don't increase the number of goo in the bonus levels, so this was incorrect and misleading.
- Fixed issue with the fall/orange amulet bottle not correctly detecting that one of the fall levels had been beaten (it was referencing the winter level instead).
- Fixed issue with small amulet display in the home level not displaying the wrong wondrous amulet (it was displaying the collected / not collected value of the orange wondrous amulet instead of the wondrous amulet in the overworld).
Changed files in this update