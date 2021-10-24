 Skip to content

CreepWars TD update for 24 October 2021

Hotfix 0.1.0.1

Hotfix 0.1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone,

During the last update a bug crept in which caused parts of the UI to not be displayed correctly.

I fixed the bug today.

Thank you for your understanding.

Changed files in this update

CreepWars TD Content Depot 1345121
  • Loading history…
