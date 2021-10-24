 Skip to content

PlayClaw 6 update for 24 October 2021

Update notes for build 5400

Build 5400

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build has a number of minor game compatibility fixes, updated sysinfo hardware module and minor improvements.

Changed files in this update

PlayClaw 6 Content Depot 746391
  • Loading history…
