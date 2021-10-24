 Skip to content

1984 Rewired update for 24 October 2021

Patch 24 - v1.0.1 Changelog

Patch 24 - v1.0.1

This new patch adds the support to ultra wide resolution and few minor improvements on menus and UI.

Changelog

• Added support to ultra wide resolution

• Minor improvements on pause menu and in-game UI

• Minor fix on main menu

