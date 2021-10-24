Patch 24 - v1.0.1 Changelog

This new patch adds the support to ultra wide resolution and few minor improvements on menus and UI.
Changelog
• Added support to ultra wide resolution
• Minor improvements on pause menu and in-game UI
• Minor fix on main menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This new patch adds the support to ultra wide resolution and few minor improvements on menus and UI.
Changelog
• Added support to ultra wide resolution
• Minor improvements on pause menu and in-game UI
• Minor fix on main menu
Changed files in this update