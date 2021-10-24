 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dual Souls: The Last Bearer update for 24 October 2021

Update Notes for 24th Oct

Share · View all patches · Build 7590009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Built-in support for Xbox 360 Controllers.
  • Online desync issues addressed.
  • Fixed a problem that caused the game to lock when P2 used random select.
  • Several translation issues were addressed.

Changed files in this update

Slashers: The Power Battle Depot Depot 361101
  • Loading history…
Slashers: The Power Battle MacOS Depot 361102
  • Loading history…
Slashers: The Power Battle Linux Depot 361103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.