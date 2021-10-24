Update Notes for 24th Oct

- Built-in support for Xbox 360 Controllers.
- Online desync issues addressed.
- Fixed a problem that caused the game to lock when P2 used random select.
- Several translation issues were addressed.
Dual Souls: The Last Bearer update for 24 October 2021
