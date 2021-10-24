 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 24 October 2021

0.4.9d changelist

Build 7589764

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked level generation placement for all objects
  • Increased firerate of most secondaries
  • Arclight tweaks:
  • Reduced ammo cost
  • Greatly increased radial damage
  • Slightly increased direct hit damage
  • Increased weapon pickup spawn rate
  • Increased model size of most pickups
  • Ships exiting a teleport now have a short delay before being able to enter another teleport
  • Fixed secret room triggers being able to spawn in inaccesible rooms
  • Fixed pickups being overly sensitive to door movement
  • Fixed Pyro projectiles being able to be fired through level geometry
  • Fixed lives gained stat always being zero
  • Fixed a client issue where air enemies would never fire their weapons
  • Fixed Arclight projectiles not being replicated in multiplayer

