I fleshed out the player's interactions with Radha greatly and added a win-condition around it. Try it out and tell me what you think!
Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 24 October 2021
Story Update 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
I fleshed out the player's interactions with Radha greatly and added a win-condition around it. Try it out and tell me what you think!
Changed files in this update