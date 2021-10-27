 Skip to content

Witchtastic update for 27 October 2021

Halloween Special - 5 Pumpkin Hats!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unlock five unique pumpkin hats while playing through Witchtastic from October 27 to November 1.

One pumkin hat gets unlocked for each completed chapter, so make sure to start a new profile if you want to collect them all!

