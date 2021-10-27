Halloween Special - 5 Pumpkin Hats!

Unlock five unique pumpkin hats while playing through Witchtastic from October 27 to November 1.
One pumkin hat gets unlocked for each completed chapter, so make sure to start a new profile if you want to collect them all!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Unlock five unique pumpkin hats while playing through Witchtastic from October 27 to November 1.
One pumkin hat gets unlocked for each completed chapter, so make sure to start a new profile if you want to collect them all!
Changed files in this update