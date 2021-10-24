 Skip to content

Complex Complex update for 24 October 2021

Update – 1.0.0.4 (10/24/2021)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where right clicking (finishing) certain acts during climax would make initiating any act impossible.

I apologize for this and am grateful to everyone for their patience and support.

Complex Complex Content Depot 1265791
