Game patch 1.1.6

Hey folks!
This update fixes a couple of minor issues.
Version 1.1.6:
- fixed goons sometimes having completely incorrect view angles when sitting down
- fixed the player sprite having an incorrect render scale when carrying a body, resulting in the protag seemingly opening doors/interacting with objects with the same arm that he's carrying the body with
- fixed some issues with user-made levels opening the loadout menu when they shouldn't
- fixed being able to get stuck between a car and a wall on [spoiler]Shopkeeper's Mansion[/spoiler]
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update