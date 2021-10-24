 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dancing Angels update for 24 October 2021

Version 2.1.0 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7589502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Dancers,

It has been a long time since the last release. It's my pleasure to announce about the new release:

  1. All stages are available now, instead of only 1 like before.
  2. Add more options in Settings:
  • Adjust lighting
  • Change skybox (Few old stages can't be applied).
  1. PK Mode is being enhanced so it's not available now.

I'm developing a new release that will add more game interactions. Please be patient with me and all comments/suggestions are most welcome.

Thanks,

Dancing Angel Admin

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1318211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.