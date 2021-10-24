Version 2.1.0 Released

Hi Dancers,
It has been a long time since the last release. It's my pleasure to announce about the new release:
- All stages are available now, instead of only 1 like before.
- Add more options in Settings:
- Adjust lighting
- Change skybox (Few old stages can't be applied).
- PK Mode is being enhanced so it's not available now.
I'm developing a new release that will add more game interactions. Please be patient with me and all comments/suggestions are most welcome.
Thanks,
Dancing Angel Admin
Changed files in this update