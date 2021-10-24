 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Monster Girl Garden update for 24 October 2021

Patching Version 1.13.6 to 1.13.75

Share · View all patches · Build 7589352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch

-Fixed a number of glitches causing the character to freeze when leaving some shops

-Fixed an error causing old monster selection menus to be visible under new ones

-Diamond bars can now be smelted

-Diamond tools can be crafted

-Fixed an error causing E rank tourny to always be selected

-S Rank tourny is now playable

-Quest items in purchased bag slots now count towards quests

-Quest indicators check for extra bag slots

-Gold rocks only spawn gold and ruby coins now

-Improved ore texture

-Improved some UI elements

-Player can no longer sell items worth 0

-Added confirmation for buying and selling at the Harem

-Scroll bar no longer resets after sales in the Harem

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Garden Content Depot 1198821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.