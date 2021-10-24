Patching Version 1.13.6 to 1.13.75

Patch
-Fixed a number of glitches causing the character to freeze when leaving some shops
-Fixed an error causing old monster selection menus to be visible under new ones
-Diamond bars can now be smelted
-Diamond tools can be crafted
-Fixed an error causing E rank tourny to always be selected
-S Rank tourny is now playable
-Quest items in purchased bag slots now count towards quests
-Quest indicators check for extra bag slots
-Gold rocks only spawn gold and ruby coins now
-Improved ore texture
-Improved some UI elements
-Player can no longer sell items worth 0
-Added confirmation for buying and selling at the Harem
-Scroll bar no longer resets after sales in the Harem
Changed files in this update