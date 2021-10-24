 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 24 October 2021

Content Patch #12 -- Hotfix #6

Last edited by Wendy

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Magic Key wasn't applying its multiplier effect to destroyed symbols under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where Omelette didn't have its adjacency effects retroactively applied if an Omelette was destroyed before a relevant adjacent symbol was added
  • Fixed a bug where pressing the social media buttons on the victory screen could cause the game to crash
  • Fixed a bug where the inventory text could overlap with itself if the language was set to Simplified Chinese or Traditional Chinese
  • Fixed a few typos and incorrectly imported strings in the Traditional Chinese localization

