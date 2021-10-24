Content Patch #12 -- Hotfix #6

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Magic Key wasn't applying its multiplier effect to destroyed symbols under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where Omelette didn't have its adjacency effects retroactively applied if an Omelette was destroyed before a relevant adjacent symbol was added
- Fixed a bug where pressing the social media buttons on the victory screen could cause the game to crash
- Fixed a bug where the inventory text could overlap with itself if the language was set to Simplified Chinese or Traditional Chinese
- Fixed a few typos and incorrectly imported strings in the Traditional Chinese localization
Changed files in this update