Nightmare Puppeteer update for 24 October 2021

The experimental clay and 3d model import features are now in the default branch

Build 7588784 · Last edited by Wendy

If you want the old Nightmare Puppeteer version because you prefer it or because I fucked everything up use the "legacy" branch.

Nightmare Puppeteers size has also gone from 14gb to 5.6gb so its a much smaller program now AND its FREE.

