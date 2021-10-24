 Skip to content

The Drained Goddess update for 24 October 2021

Patch 0.6.0

NEW

  • New main NPCs and cutscenes in Prologue and Chapter 2.
  • Added encounter mechanism in Chapter 2.
  • The Dried Lady in the grave will drop a unique magic weapon now.
  • [UI]All visible and accessable interactive items will have noticeable markers on screen when you get close to them. So you won't miss props too easily.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • [Animation]NPCs will aim more precisely (by aiming at certain body parts) when they use magic to attack.
  • [Animation]NPC animation improvements.
  • [Audio]Audio environment reverb effects are improved.
  • [Audio]Improved characters audio environment effect.
  • [UI]Some enemy will not show health bar now, as player will not fight with them.
  • [UI]Disabled the 'USE' button for items not usable in Inventory to reduce confusing information.
  • A new method to expel Blood Miasma.
  • The Shadow Inside's syringe weapon has noticeable particle effect now to indicate which kind of solution it's prepared with.
  • More save game props(edible) are added.
  • More ranged attack resources/weapons added to chapter 2 to descrease the difficulty.
  • Most achievement icons are refactored.
  • The snake's movement looks better now.
  • Added the amulet to player's inventory so you can view its description. And the description will change during game.
  • Player's health is locked during cutscene now to avoid potential logic errors.

FIXES

  • [Audio]Fixed: Some audio effect may get through walls unexpectedly and can be heard very far away.
  • [AI]Fixed: Some NPCs being unhidden unexpectedly.
  • [AI]Fixed: Some NPCs' look IK animation not working correctly.
  • [AI]Fixed: The Wooden Demon's scene attacking magic not canceled if the boss die during casting it.
  • [UI]Fixed: Enemy's health bar can not be hidden through settings menu.
  • [UI]Fixed: Game logo not localized correctly.
  • [UI]Fixed: Game hints not updated during loading screen with Chinese Simplified.
  • [UI]Fixed: Some subtitle display conflicts.
  • [UI]Fixed: Button background transparency.
  • [UI]Fixed: Crosshair is not hidden during cutscene
  • Fixed: Saved game loading may not be completed in some edge cases.
  • Fixed: The program always consider the game as a fresh start and auto select language.
  • Fixed: A rare 3D engine & render crash caused by hide status mask.
  • Fixed: Some text errors.
  • Fixed: Wrong materials of some magic charms during flying.
  • Fixed: Some doors' initial status.

Compatibility

Previously game saves will be INVALID with this update.

Changed files in this update

