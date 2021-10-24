1 : fixed bug where you can steal key from yangire while holding a page against her.
2 : fixed bug where siako push player through the wall when offering the key back.
3 : Made couple of achievements easier.
4 : fixed some translation issues with polish.
5 : fixed some lines were not translated.
5 : some UI issues with not showing proper ending locked texts in other languages.
Saiko no sutoka update for 24 October 2021
Minor fix patch 2.2.6
Changed files in this update