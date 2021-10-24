 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Saiko no sutoka update for 24 October 2021

Minor fix patch 2.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7588672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 : fixed bug where you can steal key from yangire while holding a page against her.

2 : fixed bug where siako push player through the wall when offering the key back.

3 : Made couple of achievements easier.

4 : fixed some translation issues with polish.

5 : fixed some lines were not translated.

5 : some UI issues with not showing proper ending locked texts in other languages.

Changed files in this update

Saiko no sutoka Content Depot 1546861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.