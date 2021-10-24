 Skip to content

Deathroids update for 24 October 2021

Deathroids Update!

Now the gameplay is more pleasurable when your chances get higher!

  • New Scoring System
  • Hidden Bonuses
  • Improved Power Up System
  • Game Balancing Implementations
  • Bug fixes

New possibilities and ways to multiply your score.

Enjoy!

