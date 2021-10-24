 Skip to content

Reverse Defenders update for 24 October 2021

October 23, update

Patchnotes
  • Displayed the maximum number of waves during combat.
  • Fixed that the operation settings are always displayed at the bottom of the screen at the start of a battle, and will continue to be displayed in TIPS if they were displayed in the previous battle.
  • Added an image to the right side of the TIPS display to show the time until the next TIPS.
  • Changed the font size of TIPS to be slightly larger.
  • Added new TIPS.

