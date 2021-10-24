- Displayed the maximum number of waves during combat.
- Fixed that the operation settings are always displayed at the bottom of the screen at the start of a battle, and will continue to be displayed in TIPS if they were displayed in the previous battle.
- Added an image to the right side of the TIPS display to show the time until the next TIPS.
- Changed the font size of TIPS to be slightly larger.
- Added new TIPS.
Reverse Defenders update for 24 October 2021
October 23, update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update