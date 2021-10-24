Hotfix update 1.50z

BUGS
- Controller / keyboard mappings should save & restore properly now
- Quite a few attempted fixes for pets disappearing on their (or your) defeat, including fixes to corrupt 1.50+ save data
- Fixed incorrectly labeled elemental Damage/Defense columns on the character sheet
- (Dawn of Dragons) Beastlake Park should now always be enabled and accessible after defeating the Frog Dragon
LOCALIZATION
- Game will attempt to start in Chinese if the system language is set to Chinese
- Added Chinese localization for the display settings at the startup screen
- Fixed broken ‘please restart app’ Chinese text when switching languages
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Clicking to move now produces less jittery, smoother, and faster move animations.
