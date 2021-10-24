 Skip to content

Tangledeep update for 24 October 2021

Hotfix update 1.50z

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUGS

  • Controller / keyboard mappings should save & restore properly now
  • Quite a few attempted fixes for pets disappearing on their (or your) defeat, including fixes to corrupt 1.50+ save data
  • Fixed incorrectly labeled elemental Damage/Defense columns on the character sheet
  • (Dawn of Dragons) Beastlake Park should now always be enabled and accessible after defeating the Frog Dragon

LOCALIZATION

  • Game will attempt to start in Chinese if the system language is set to Chinese
  • Added Chinese localization for the display settings at the startup screen
  • Fixed broken ‘please restart app’ Chinese text when switching languages

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Clicking to move now produces less jittery, smoother, and faster move animations.

