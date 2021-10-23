First small update (Dap 1.0.1)

As we are nearing one month of Dap, we have put out a small update of minor bug fixes.
The game has been quite stable which we are happy with of course but if you do come across any bugs or crashes, don't hesitate to let us know!
Thank you to everyone for playing Dap and supporting us. Every review means a lot!
Fixes include:
- Fixed bug that won't allow use of the energy blast ability when switching mouse buttons.
- Fixed visual bug on reloading last save file.
- Fixed bass levels on a couple of sound tracks.
