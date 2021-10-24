6.1.1 Hotel Expansion

10/23/2021

v6.1.1 Hotel Expansion

New Features:

Hotel Maintenance building added.

4 new tiers of random loot can be found in the Infinite Hotel.

Added Omega Candy to the game.

Added Boxes of Candy to the game. (these can be found or purchased

by the blacksmith)

Population growth rate now triples for every NG+.

Improved a few dozen animations.

Details to Hotel Maintenance:

Shows up at town level 7.

Can assign many ghosts to it.

These ghosts slowly change the Infinite Hotel.

At the moment, things can only change so much.

Once it's determined to be bug free, a massive expansion will occur.

Goal for this expansion is December.

Misc:

Players who log into this update will get a halloween box of candy.

Increased lamp strength.

Fixed a transition bug in ghost town.

Improved Hotel transitions.

Fixed permanent hotel encounters. (re-enter infinite hotel to fix)

Sealed off Southern section of Undercity. (waypoint is still functional)