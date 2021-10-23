 Skip to content

Sealer Assist update for 23 October 2021

0.4.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7588236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stat Screen Added

Shop now costs money to buy Items/Cards

Shop now displays Descriptions

you can now Obtain gold

Removed the Capability to use the shop with your keyboard. It may comeback later.

