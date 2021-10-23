v.1.6.9 (October 23, 2021)
- Added: Edge selections! Click the edge of a tile to select/deselect it.
- Added: Edge extrusions! If edges are selected and there aren't any faces selected, you can use the Extrude options in the Transform panel to extrude new tiles from the selected edges.
- Added: Extrude shortcut key Alt+E. Hold down the keys and click and drag to perform an extrusion. You can also use the Gizmo to extrude linearly while holding the keys down. Check the documentation for details and a video demonstration.
- Added: Extrude face direction setting. Controls whether extrusions travel along the face normals or the vertex normals.
- Added: Transparency setting for tile face highlight color, to control the transparency amount. Located in the Edit section of the Settings.
- Added: A bindable key for disabling/enabling the texture rendering of currently selected tilesets. This allows you to see vertex colors more clearly without the texture mixing in. To bind a key to this action, go to: Edit > Buttons > General > Toggle Render Texture.
- Added: Default base pixel unit size for new projects. Any new project will use this setting. You can change it by going to Edit > Settings > Project.
- Changed: Vertex color export option default value is now false for new users. Some programs don't like vertex colors in .obj files, so it makes more sense to have this set to false for new users.
- Fixed: Tilebrush would become visible when entering Draw Mode while Vertex Coloring tool was selected.
- Fixed: Linux and macOS couldn't load model files such as fbx and others. It should work now.
- Fixed: Selected decals wouldn't change color when toggling Active Edit mode.
- Fixed: Selecting all tiles via Ctrl+A will now update the corresponding UVs in the UVs panel.
- Fixed: When deleting an object from the Scene panel, it would potentially cause tiles in other instances to reference the wrong object, causing errors when working with them.
Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!
Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!
Changed files in this update