 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Manufactoria 2022 update for 23 October 2021

Release 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 7588009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, all! I've been working on some very silly things behind the scenes, but they're not quite ready yet. Until then:

  • Late-game machine colors tweaked again for increased contrast and readability.
  • Colorblind-friendly toggle added in options.
  • Add select all hotkey (ctrl/cmd-a).
  • Tighten all medal requirements for Venturesome and shrink down the playable area.
  • Tighten time medal requirements for Forecaster.
  • Ban advanced scanner types from certain mid-game levels where they weren't needed and caused confusion.
  • Fix various typos in level descriptions. In particular, pluralize Saturn's rings and remove an huge.
  • Fix Motivation's displayed input length to match the actual inputs.
  • Clarify what "11" means in a level goal.
  • Increase time limit for the level with initials M.C.
  • Fix an issue with pressing tab while running tests caused by an undocumented hotkey.

See you all soon! Don't let those robots push you around :)

Changed files in this update

OS X Content Depot 1276071
  • Loading history…
Windows Content Depot 1276072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.