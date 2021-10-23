Release 1.11

Hello, all! I've been working on some very silly things behind the scenes, but they're not quite ready yet. Until then:
- Late-game machine colors tweaked again for increased contrast and readability.
- Colorblind-friendly toggle added in options.
- Add select all hotkey (ctrl/cmd-a).
- Tighten all medal requirements for Venturesome and shrink down the playable area.
- Tighten time medal requirements for Forecaster.
- Ban advanced scanner types from certain mid-game levels where they weren't needed and caused confusion.
- Fix various typos in level descriptions. In particular, pluralize Saturn's rings and remove an huge.
- Fix Motivation's displayed input length to match the actual inputs.
- Clarify what "11" means in a level goal.
- Increase time limit for the level with initials M.C.
- Fix an issue with pressing tab while running tests caused by an undocumented hotkey.
See you all soon! Don't let those robots push you around :)
Changed files in this update