-Online Time Attack is now available as a custom game mode. In this mode, you’ll race against other players with only boosts for the best time in each level. Players do not collide with each other and cannot take each other’s item boxes.
-Resolved an issue where player icons don’t get updated correctly.
Madrun update for 23 October 2021
Update: v1.3.2 Patch 3
Changed files in this update