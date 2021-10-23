 Skip to content

Madrun update for 23 October 2021

Update: v1.3.2 Patch 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Online Time Attack is now available as a custom game mode. In this mode, you’ll race against other players with only boosts for the best time in each level. Players do not collide with each other and cannot take each other’s item boxes.

-Resolved an issue where player icons don’t get updated correctly.

