 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dreams Of Adventure update for 23 October 2021

Woodpine transfer issues when entering houses and other minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7587913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⦁ Fixed Woodpine houses issue and now you get teleported inside the village instead of random world location

⦁ Fixed various issues in Hidden Gorge where you could walk above the trees, logs, etc

⦁ Fixed World Merchant on right side of Woodpine Village so he don't have 2 ink's to sell

⦁ Fixed Wood Log to be able to drop from inventory

⦁ Fixed Clerics so they can equip shields

⦁ Balanced Damage output on Tooth of Plaguefang

⦁ Added Encyclopedia to the start. (if you want it, you need to start new game)

Changed files in this update

proradi boga ti poljubim Depot 1564841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.