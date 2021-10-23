⦁ Fixed Woodpine houses issue and now you get teleported inside the village instead of random world location
⦁ Fixed various issues in Hidden Gorge where you could walk above the trees, logs, etc
⦁ Fixed World Merchant on right side of Woodpine Village so he don't have 2 ink's to sell
⦁ Fixed Wood Log to be able to drop from inventory
⦁ Fixed Clerics so they can equip shields
⦁ Balanced Damage output on Tooth of Plaguefang
⦁ Added Encyclopedia to the start. (if you want it, you need to start new game)
Dreams Of Adventure update for 23 October 2021
Woodpine transfer issues when entering houses and other minor fixes
