 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Project Downfall update for 23 October 2021

PRoject Downfall 24th Early Access Update release ETA and info

Share · View all patches · Build 7587903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Crimson Community,

Currently getting the final tweaks ready for the 34th Early Access update and if all goes well, should be ready it should go live sometime round the 29th-30th October.

This one, besides a significant Unity engine update, will boast loads of new tweaks, fixes, moves, combos, and more. The Unity update was a tough one: due to lighting changes in the engine most levels and stages had to be manually adapted to the new system and this was a real handful.

Other than that, lots of other cool stuff, including a matrix esque adrenailne boosted jump, ability to deflect bullets with the baseball bat and katana, camera tilt on strafe and more. As usual the full list of changes will drop with the corresponding announcement when the update goes live.

See you in Crimson Tide soon!

The Downfall team,

Mike, Dawid

Changed depots in communitybeta branch

View more data in app history for build 7587903
Project Downfall Content Depot 992731
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.