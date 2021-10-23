PRoject Downfall 24th Early Access Update release ETA and info

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Crimson Community,

Currently getting the final tweaks ready for the 34th Early Access update and if all goes well, should be ready it should go live sometime round the 29th-30th October.

This one, besides a significant Unity engine update, will boast loads of new tweaks, fixes, moves, combos, and more. The Unity update was a tough one: due to lighting changes in the engine most levels and stages had to be manually adapted to the new system and this was a real handful.

Other than that, lots of other cool stuff, including a matrix esque adrenailne boosted jump, ability to deflect bullets with the baseball bat and katana, camera tilt on strafe and more. As usual the full list of changes will drop with the corresponding announcement when the update goes live.

See you in Crimson Tide soon!

The Downfall team,

Mike, Dawid