- New monster: Harpy - a flying critter hungry for fresh human meat
- Balance: Increased cost of palisade
- Balance: Slightly decreased the speed of wheat harvest, assigning more than one person is now worth it
- Peasants now start the game at full health. I thought it more realistic if they aren't 100% fit, but it seems to confuse people and they think there's a deeper reason.
- Fireflies now have slighly different colours for different creatures
- More variety and colours in villager models
- Temporarily disabled Apple Silicon (M1 etc.) support so that macOS Intel works, waiting for a bugfix from upstream to re-enable it.
- Lumberjack and other workshops with assigned workers now display in the context menu how many work slots are filled
- Lumberjack (and soon other mannable buildings) now shows a status icon when nobody is assigned to it
Black Forest update for 23 October 2021
Hide, the night terrors are here...
Patchnotes via Steam Community
