Black Forest update for 23 October 2021

Hide, the night terrors are here...

Build 7587807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New monster: Harpy - a flying critter hungry for fresh human meat
  • Balance: Increased cost of palisade
  • Balance: Slightly decreased the speed of wheat harvest, assigning more than one person is now worth it
  • Peasants now start the game at full health. I thought it more realistic if they aren't 100% fit, but it seems to confuse people and they think there's a deeper reason.
  • Fireflies now have slighly different colours for different creatures
  • More variety and colours in villager models
  • Temporarily disabled Apple Silicon (M1 etc.) support so that macOS Intel works, waiting for a bugfix from upstream to re-enable it.
  • Lumberjack and other workshops with assigned workers now display in the context menu how many work slots are filled
  • Lumberjack (and soon other mannable buildings) now shows a status icon when nobody is assigned to it

