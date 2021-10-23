 Skip to content

Hacker Simulator update for 23 October 2021

Hotfix _ Bruteforce mission

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed the Bruteforce mission not counting successful bruteforce attacks.

