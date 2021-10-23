 Skip to content

Seals of the Bygone update for 23 October 2021

Return From Exile — v0.9

General:
  • A new Sealer, the Exile has been added.
  • Halloween mode has been enabled.
Items:
  • Added new item Bracer of Thieving.
  • Added new item Gift of the Lich.
Gameplay:
  • Boss item drop rates increased from 25% to 30%.
  • Added a larger coin worth 5 coins to reduce lag later in runs.
  • Reduced elite keystone drop chance from 20% to 10%.
  • Cloak of ruin now throws daggers instead of shooting bolts. This change is related to the new sealer.
  • Added +25% Boss Health on hard mode.
Polish:
  • Added a sound to the menu logo animation.
  • Added thunderstorm ambience on the main menu.
  • Updated ability descriptions for all Sealers.
Frostgard:
  • Updated sound effects on all abilities!
  • Increased the damage of frost axes by 25%.
  • Increased base armor from 5 to 8.
  • Added a small forward dash to shield bash and updated it's animation.
  • Shield bash now starts blocking attacks on frame 1 instead of 5.
Specialist:
  • Updated sound effects on all abilities!
  • Sealer color has changed from purple to gray.
  • Reworked basic attack.
  • Attacking now costs ammo. The specialist passively stores up to 3 shots at once.
  • Now shoots nearly instantly after pressing attack and attacks cancel into each other.
  • Ammo reloads over time (improved by Attack Speed).
Bugs:
  • The Marksman's caltrops now correctly procs cloak of ruin again.
  • Added a lot of periods.
  • Fixed some compendium typos.
  • Fixed some bubble related bugs.
  • Fixed a bug where the healing from nest of many eggs was not effected by medical pouch.
  • Normalized out of level boundaries across zones and fixed various collision issues.

It's been 337 days since the last update, and this update isn't as big as I would have liked. I can't tell you what the future of this game looks like, but I think it still has one. Thanks for sticking around.

Enjoy :)

