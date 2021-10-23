Return From Exile — v0.9

General:
- A new Sealer, the Exile has been added.
- Halloween mode has been enabled.
Items:
- Added new item Bracer of Thieving.
- Added new item Gift of the Lich.
Gameplay:
- Boss item drop rates increased from 25% to 30%.
- Added a larger coin worth 5 coins to reduce lag later in runs.
- Reduced elite keystone drop chance from 20% to 10%.
- Cloak of ruin now throws daggers instead of shooting bolts. This change is related to the new sealer.
- Added +25% Boss Health on hard mode.
Polish:
- Added a sound to the menu logo animation.
- Added thunderstorm ambience on the main menu.
- Updated ability descriptions for all Sealers.
Frostgard:
- Updated sound effects on all abilities!
- Increased the damage of frost axes by 25%.
- Increased base armor from 5 to 8.
- Added a small forward dash to shield bash and updated it's animation.
- Shield bash now starts blocking attacks on frame 1 instead of 5.
Specialist:
- Updated sound effects on all abilities!
- Sealer color has changed from purple to gray.
- Reworked basic attack.
- Attacking now costs ammo. The specialist passively stores up to 3 shots at once.
- Now shoots nearly instantly after pressing attack and attacks cancel into each other.
- Ammo reloads over time (improved by Attack Speed).
Bugs:
- The Marksman's caltrops now correctly procs cloak of ruin again.
- Added a lot of periods.
- Fixed some compendium typos.
- Fixed some bubble related bugs.
- Fixed a bug where the healing from nest of many eggs was not effected by medical pouch.
- Normalized out of level boundaries across zones and fixed various collision issues.
It's been 337 days since the last update, and this update isn't as big as I would have liked. I can't tell you what the future of this game looks like, but I think it still has one. Thanks for sticking around.
Enjoy :)
- rologfos
