The Colorful Creature update for 23 October 2021

Version Beta 1.7.3.2 Released!

Features:

  • Instead of skipping through items using 1,2,3 number shortcuts in level editor, now you can use all of the numbers! Basically what that means is that people have better precision and this is a quality life improvement of the level editor
  • Don't press I in level editor

Bugfixes:

  • Game Over screen no longer corrupts the save file
  • Endless Run game over screen no longer crashes the game
  • Timer in Yeah GL and Eternal Suffering hardmode ending screens when you run out of time has proper speed now
  • Other bugfixes

