Scale Enchanter update for 23 October 2021

Minor bug fixes

23 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A bug discovered by our team:

The reset hands button was not playing any sound.

Fixed and sent to you all. Thanks for all of the community that helped us deliver our game!

