Gladiator Manager update for 23 October 2021

Major Update - New Class! v1.36

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A very exciting update this week with a brand new class joinging the fight!

THE FREESTYLER!

  • Brand new fighter class: the Freestyler
  • Freestylers have a similar chance to generate as Gladiators, and will more commonly be Citizens. They will start to appear in current save games as well as new games.
  • Freestylers typically have much better Initiative, as well as higher bravery and weapon skill
  • They will often have very bad discipline and poor leadership
  • Freestylers fight with a sword AND a club! They can use horizontal cutting attacks as well as vertical overhead smash and crush attacks
  • They have average leather armour (same as Gladiator and Leader)
  • Freestyler perks are completely random - you will get three random options to choose from instead of just one
  • Freestylers have no advantage over any class, and are not vulnerable to any class so they are a good buffer in any line up to prevent being outclassed.
  • They have a special passive ability which triggers whenever they lose discipline: a) there is no discipline penatly to attack or defence; and b) there is a chance (dependant on Initiative) to predict the opponent's choice of move and counter it - i.e. attacking if the opponent is defending, and vice versa, and picking the best kind of attack or defence to counter the opponent's choice - i.e. choosing to dodge against a vertical attack. This makes them great automous reactive fighters.

Other Gameplay changes in this update

  • Gave the AI the ability and intelligence to use the new training intensity settings to maximis improvement while maintaining condition and mood as far as possible.
  • Training ‘focus’ now carries a very small chance to increase the fighter’s max potential in the relevant attribute – adding further purpose to carefully selecting a focus. The chance is heavily dependent upon Work Ethic. Applies to AI teams as well.
  • Slightly increased the chances of generating criminals in Division 1. There are now 50% fewer criminals rather than 80% fewer in the top league.

Bug Fixes

  • Finally fixed the disappearing convicts bug. The fighters (and convicts) should now properly load when you find yourself up against a team without enough fighters.
  • Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing win/loss/kill streaks to carry over from a retiring/dead fighter to their database replacement. This was also causing some instances of graveyard streak errors and bounty streak errors.
  • Fixed a small bug that was slightly limiting the potential of leadership to be really high on generation.
  • Fixed a bug causing certain level 6 perks to sometimes be displayed with the wrong icon in the perk tree.
  • Fixed a bug causing some perks to be shown in the wrong colour in the perk bar on the profile / barracks screen.

