Update Pre-Alpha 1.7

In this update, we bring lots of new features and improvements, also including some bug fixes.

Firstly we bring much more utility to the food system with food buffs and more! Different foods will contain different buffs, for example, raw meat will give a poisonous buff.

But there are more buffs, for example, storms will give a buff, and resting too.

We have added a new fireplace, which will be used to cook inside your base with a bit more comfort. A chimney can be attached to the top to make it reach the roof.

Now you can get more about each item, we have added an item description, and more options, for example, drop item, split in half, or split in the selected quantity. All this is from the inventory.

Be careful with thunderstorms, because they now will strike your base, you, and any animal/creature. Remember that also a buff will start, so now you will need to be more careful with the weather.

We have also added a second-hand slot for only the torch, this will be very useful at night or in dark places.

More improvements/bug fixes:

Ui disable/enable button added.

Skinning knife added.

Outline tech tree color inverted fixed.

Elephant sound rate reduced.

Torch FX improved.

More settings were added to the Main Menu.

Fullscreen fixed.

Tooltip panel design improved.

More storm and Heavy Rain effects.

Pick-up notification improved.

Disabling village by distance.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1366010/Bromeliad/