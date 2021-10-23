 Skip to content

Spirited Thief Playtest update for 23 October 2021

Update: 0.27

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



A new prototype level from chapter 2: Sapphire theft. Nerf to covers and changes to sleeping guards.

Sapphire theft

  • New prototype level added to the campaign, complete but with no dialog
  • This level takes place in chapter 2 and will be included later in the game
  • New character!
  • Portals!

Covers nerf

  • Covers (hiding behind an obstacle) were a bit too strong, to the point that it looked a bit silly at times
  • Covers now only work for guards that aren't flanking you
  • Doorsteps are no longer the perfect hide spots they used to be
  • Some levels were slightly modified due to due to this

Sleeing guards

  • Sleeping guards used to wake up at either danger level 2, 3 or 4
  • Now, sleeping guards wake up at danger level 2 or 3, for both a more straightforward and more tense experience
  • Sleeping hats have different colors depending on the wake-up danger level

Misc

  • Amethyst Theft: small gameplay changes to improve the flow of the level
  • Emerald Theft (part 2): added a hint about one of the secrets
  • Dialog UI is now bigger
  • Abilities hotkeys are displayed on the ability bar
  • 20 gold coins pouch are now slightly bigger
  • Covers / peek spots near the move cursor are now highlighted
  • Bookmarks of already scouted important locations in the level are now bigger. Scouted gold, gems, and alarms are now bookmarked as well.
  • Immobile guards now make noise (and footsteps) and can't ambush a cautious thief.
  • The last known footstep of a guard's movement is now in a different color to be more visible

Fixes

  • One of the guards would sometimes play a free turn after a rewind/restart
  • Guards' path preview was wrong when part of the path was in unscouted areas
  • Crushed remains were kept after a rewind
  • Guards stop talking when they're busy hunting a thief
  • Fix guards vision that was sometimes "leaking" where it shouldn't
  • Fix tags appearing in enraged guards tooltip

