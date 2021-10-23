Update: 0.27

A new prototype level from chapter 2: Sapphire theft. Nerf to covers and changes to sleeping guards.
Sapphire theft
- New prototype level added to the campaign, complete but with no dialog
- This level takes place in chapter 2 and will be included later in the game
- New character!
- Portals!
Covers nerf
- Covers (hiding behind an obstacle) were a bit too strong, to the point that it looked a bit silly at times
- Covers now only work for guards that aren't flanking you
- Doorsteps are no longer the perfect hide spots they used to be
- Some levels were slightly modified due to due to this
Sleeing guards
- Sleeping guards used to wake up at either danger level 2, 3 or 4
- Now, sleeping guards wake up at danger level 2 or 3, for both a more straightforward and more tense experience
- Sleeping hats have different colors depending on the wake-up danger level
Misc
- Amethyst Theft: small gameplay changes to improve the flow of the level
- Emerald Theft (part 2): added a hint about one of the secrets
- Dialog UI is now bigger
- Abilities hotkeys are displayed on the ability bar
- 20 gold coins pouch are now slightly bigger
- Covers / peek spots near the move cursor are now highlighted
- Bookmarks of already scouted important locations in the level are now bigger. Scouted gold, gems, and alarms are now bookmarked as well.
- Immobile guards now make noise (and footsteps) and can't ambush a cautious thief.
- The last known footstep of a guard's movement is now in a different color to be more visible
Fixes
- One of the guards would sometimes play a free turn after a rewind/restart
- Guards' path preview was wrong when part of the path was in unscouted areas
- Crushed remains were kept after a rewind
- Guards stop talking when they're busy hunting a thief
- Fix guards vision that was sometimes "leaking" where it shouldn't
- Fix tags appearing in enraged guards tooltip
Changed files in this update