Coronation update for 23 October 2021

Patch v0.7.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Changes:

  • Lag issues and optimizations.
  • People that are going to eat and equip will ignore combat.
  • Reduced bandit camp to 1 strong bandit and lesser bandits per wave.
  • Hold interact will not open dialogues anymore and will still continue when not looking at gathered resource.
  • Removed a bandit camp close to Caringtown due to excessive item spawns.

Bugs Hopefully Fixed:

  • Quest requiring to mine 10 tin ores but should be 15 instead.
  • Fire lighting being a disco ball.
  • Peasant rank still spawning bandit bosses.
  • People not engaging with nearby enemies.
  • Bandits shooting through walls.
  • Purchasing honor not working even with sufficient funds.

Server and but not save data will be wiped.

