Patch v0.7.4

New Features and Changes:
- Lag issues and optimizations.
- People that are going to eat and equip will ignore combat.
- Reduced bandit camp to 1 strong bandit and lesser bandits per wave.
- Hold interact will not open dialogues anymore and will still continue when not looking at gathered resource.
- Removed a bandit camp close to Caringtown due to excessive item spawns.
Bugs Hopefully Fixed:
- Quest requiring to mine 10 tin ores but should be 15 instead.
- Fire lighting being a disco ball.
- Peasant rank still spawning bandit bosses.
- People not engaging with nearby enemies.
- Bandits shooting through walls.
- Purchasing honor not working even with sufficient funds.
Server and but not save data will be wiped.
Changed files in this update