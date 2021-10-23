 Skip to content

BulletGarden update for 23 October 2021

[ Ver.2.0 UPDATE ]

  • Changes in some keywords

  • Change enemy graphics / add effects

  • Season2 is added to QUICK GAME

  • Added field effect: Enemies and obstacles appear according to the background

  • Compatible with Steam leaderboard: Scores played during login are registered in the online ranking

  • Specification change of CUSTOM GAME

  • Supports customs such as ON / OFF of field effects

  • Implemented boss rush as part of custom

  • Implemented a special custom that uses boost seeds

  • To see the weapons registered in the selected aircraft

  • Added a boss to MISSION MODE

  • Added stage name to MISSION MODE

  • Implemented page feed in CUSTOMIZE [LB / LT] [RB / RT] [L-SHIFT] [R-SHIFT]

  • Changed the specifications so that boost seeds will appear from PLANTER.

  • Add achievements

  • Supports controller vibration

  • Supports low-speed movement of the keyboard

  • Supports English (some are completely machine translated and will be improved later)

  • Add music

