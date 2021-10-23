[ Ver.2.0 UPDATE ]
Changes in some keywords
Change enemy graphics / add effects
Season2 is added to QUICK GAME
Added field effect: Enemies and obstacles appear according to the background
Compatible with Steam leaderboard: Scores played during login are registered in the online ranking
Specification change of CUSTOM GAME
Supports customs such as ON / OFF of field effects
Implemented boss rush as part of custom
Implemented a special custom that uses boost seeds
To see the weapons registered in the selected aircraft
Added a boss to MISSION MODE
Added stage name to MISSION MODE
Implemented page feed in CUSTOMIZE [LB / LT] [RB / RT] [L-SHIFT] [R-SHIFT]
Changed the specifications so that boost seeds will appear from PLANTER.
Add achievements
Supports controller vibration
Supports low-speed movement of the keyboard
Supports English (some are completely machine translated and will be improved later)
Add music
Changed files in this update