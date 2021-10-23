Silicon City v0.33.6 patch notes

We managed to fix the crash that happens when the game start. It was linked to HDR capable screen. Unity (the game engine) seems to create a lot of image buffer and overload the memory.
Patch content
- FIX: HDR capable screen crash solved
- FIX: Better performance
Known issues in 0.33.6
- Firefighters and ambulance drivers do not use their emergency vehicle to reach the emergency destination
- Powerballs still have some difficulties to reach far and almost isolated areas
- Texture of several buildings are bugged
- Sometimes databars are not updated when building information change
Changed files in this update