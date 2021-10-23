v1.1 patch note

Here are the modifications provided by v1.1:
- You can't block in the inventory anymore
- The attack value of oil jars has been corrected
- A tutorial has been added for an end game item
- The stock of oil jars is now limited in shops
- The "melee only" and "distance only" feats now depends on used weapons, not obtained weapons
- Slight changes in the combat area of Salamandra
- Boss explosions can't pu vegetation on fire anymore
- Coconuts now heal 2HP
- Piercing arrows can now pierce through helmets (but don't do critical hits)
- Enemies wearing helmets now have an animation when hit in the helmet with an arrow
- A secret boss can't be beaten with distance weapons anymore
- Collisions of a static mesh adjusted
- Fixed an major issue with the third boss, who could stop engaging the player
- Minor change to the third boss attack pattern
- Fixed an issue with a building disappearing
Have fun everyone!
Changed files in this update