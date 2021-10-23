 Skip to content

The End of Dyeus update for 23 October 2021

v1.1 patch note

Here are the modifications provided by v1.1:

  • You can't block in the inventory anymore
  • The attack value of oil jars has been corrected
  • A tutorial has been added for an end game item
  • The stock of oil jars is now limited in shops
  • The "melee only" and "distance only" feats now depends on used weapons, not obtained weapons
  • Slight changes in the combat area of Salamandra
  • Boss explosions can't pu vegetation on fire anymore
  • Coconuts now heal 2HP
  • Piercing arrows can now pierce through helmets (but don't do critical hits)
  • Enemies wearing helmets now have an animation when hit in the helmet with an arrow
  • A secret boss can't be beaten with distance weapons anymore
  • Collisions of a static mesh adjusted
  • Fixed an major issue with the third boss, who could stop engaging the player
  • Minor change to the third boss attack pattern
  • Fixed an issue with a building disappearing

Have fun everyone!

